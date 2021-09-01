Police in Sheffield last week announced they were reviewing all reports of drinks being spiked made over the last six months, following an alarming spate of cases including a 20-year-old woman being rushed to hospital after something was put in her drink at the Bassfest music festival.

Tiger Works Bar on West Street in Sheffield city centre has now outlined the steps it has taken to protect customers.

Tiger Works Bar in Sheffield has stepped up safety measures following a number of drink spiking incidents across the city (pic: Google)

“We have educated our staff on specific things to look for when it comes to spiking. We have also put on extra staff for every shift, they will be patrolling the venue in order to prevent any incidents of spiking occuring,” it said.

“If you are wanting to leave for a smoke and have a drink with you, you are more than welcome to leave it behind the bar where no one else can get to it and is in clear view of our CCTV.”

It continued: “We have added four new CCTV cameras to try and deter people from potentially attempting to put anything in drinks. This will also make it easier to catch people if they have put something in anyone's drink, it will also make sure they don't do it again by us providing the police with footage.”

The bar also urged anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to the manager on duty or to the door staff.