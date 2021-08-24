Drink spiking cases in Sheffield to be reviewed by police after numerous reports

South Yorkshire Police said the force was carrying out ‘some additional analysis’ of all incidents reported during that period, though it was unable to say how many cases that was.

The promise follows a number of cases reported by The Star in recent weeks.

They include that of a 20-year-old woman who told earlier this month how she had to be given CPR and rushed to hospital after something was put in her drink at the Bassfest music festival, and a mum who issued a warning after her daughter ended up in hospital when her drink was spiked during a night out in Sheffield.

Drink spiking cases in Sheffield are being reviewed by police (file pic: Cathal McNaughton/PA Wire)

Chief Inspector Stuart Walne told the BBC that it would ‘revisit’ each case, looking at the offence ‘in detail’ to help ‘build a picture’ of those responsible’.

In statement, he added: “I absolutely understand that reports of drink-spiking at venues in Sheffield are concerning to people and I want to reassure you that enquiries are ongoing where incidents have been reported to us.

“We have very strong relationships with local venues and businesses within our night-time economy and our licensing teams are in constant contact with management and staff. Venues have been made aware of recent concerns through our established networks and partnership meetings to ensure any incidents are reported quickly to police.

“It’s vital that people report any incidents to us as soon as they can, this means we can build up a picture of where this might be happening and work to identify the offenders.

“I’d also like to remind people to look after each other on nights out, it sounds simple but don’t let your drinks out of your sight and keep an eye on your group.

“Be vigilant around strangers and report anything suspicious to the venue or the police.