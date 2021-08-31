Man hit over the head with a bottle in 'unprovoked' attack at Sheffield city centre bar
A man was taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Sheffield city centre in what is believed to have been an unprovoked attack.
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.
The 34-year-old victim was reportedly struck with a glass bottle at a bar on West Street on Saturday, July 24, at around 2am.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 116 of July 24.