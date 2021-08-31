Man hit over the head with a bottle in 'unprovoked' attack at Sheffield city centre bar

A man was taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Sheffield city centre in what is believed to have been an unprovoked attack.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:18 pm

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

The 34-year-old victim was reportedly struck with a glass bottle at a bar on West Street on Saturday, July 24, at around 2am.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 116 of July 24.

Detectives investigating an attack on West Street in Sheffield city centre want to speak to the man pictured

