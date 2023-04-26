They’re they worst parked cars you’ll see – and one of them ended with a parking ticket costing over £1,000.

These pictures have been released by South Yorkshire Police after officers took the matter to court because the drivers had parked so badly.

According to officers from Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team, the huge fine of over £1,000 went to the owner of a BMW who parked right next to the give way lines on a junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On April 21, the keeper of that car was fined £1,014 in total by magistates, and his driving licence was endorsed with six points for failing to inform police who had driven the car into what was described as a dangerous position, on Parsonage Street, in Walkley.

The keeper of this car was fined £1,014 in total by magistates, and his driving licence was endorsed with six points for failing to inform police who had driven the car into what was described as a dangerous position, on Parsonage Street, in Walkley.

It was one of number of parking cases that have ended up with prosections in the court recently under Operation Park Safe run by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have also revealed that a motorist who parked a van on zig zag lines near a crossing on Eccesall Road was fined £398 and had three points put on their licence.

“Stopping on zig zags increases the danger to all road users,” said a police spokesman.

Meanwhile, in March, Sheffield magistrates handed a driver £398 in fines and three penalty points for parking on the brow of a hill next to an unbroken white line in the middle of the road, near the Nags Head pub on Loxley Road, back in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorist who parked a van on zig zag lines near a crossing on Eccesall Road, was fined £398 and had three points put on their licence.

“We often get asked how Operation Park Safe is going,” added the spokesman.