Drivers have been warned they could face a £100 fine and three points on their licence if they park so badly it puts people’s safety at risk.

Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team is encouraging members of the public to report examples of bad parking, as part of Operation Park Safe, which the team is launching next week, so they can take action against the culprits.

An example of the kind of dangerous parking which Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said could cost drivers £100 and three points on their licence

Officers want people to share photos and videos documenting drivers leaving their vehicles obstructing footpaths and forcing people onto the road to get past.

Sharing an example of the kind of bad parking which could cost motorists, they tweeted: “Next week we will be launching #opparksafe in our area of Sheffield, so you can report parking like this to us.

"By blocking the pavement, drop kerb and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position, this driver could be fined £100 and 3 points.”

Tweeting a second photo of hazardous parking, they added: “Another example of dangerous and selfish behaviour that people in our area will next week be able to report to us along with draft guidance.

“Forcing pedestrians to walk in the road=dangerous #opparksafe. Our community survey told us dangerous parking was your priority #3.”

Police added that evidence could be submitted from a dash cam or helmet cam but it was important that people did not break the law while obtaining proof, for example by using their mobile phone while driving.

Responding to questions about the new operation, the team said evidence should be submitted as soon as possible, since, under the Road Traffic Act, it said, police must notify people of their intention to prosecute within 14 days of the offence being committed for most offences.

Officers also said the operation was initially being trialled in north west Sheffield only but could be rolled out to other parts of South Yorkshire should it prove successful.