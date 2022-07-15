Since 2017, Sheffield and Preston have recorded the most building material thefts, each with 482, according to Freedom of information requests made to police forces by the firm Roofing Megastore.

Nine out of the top 10 cities with the most reported thefts are based in the north of the country, with towns and cities including Rotherham, Doncaster, and Barnsley all ranking in the top 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield has been named the biggest UK theft hotspot for copper and lead, alongside Preston.

The data revealed the areas of the country which are at most risk of having popular building materials such as copper and theft, stolen from their homes or local buildings.

All four areas council areas served by South Yorkshire Police appeared in the top 25 list, and each reported over 245 total crimes, placing them in the top 10.

Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley among worst for lead and copper theft

Doncaster was sixth on the list with 305, one place ahead of seventh placed Rotherham, with 287.

Barnsley was ninth with 246 reports.

A total of 10 areas that fall under Lancashire Constabulary ranked in the top 25 list, while three from the Humberside area also placed in the top 25.

Amongst the northern destinations which ranked in the top 25 cities, were three towns from Kent (Canterbury, Ashford and Margate), and towns in the middle and south of England, including Norwich, Worksop South and Dudley.

One Welsh town made the top 25 list, with Llanelli reporting 105 building material thefts since 2017.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Bateman, force lead for serious acquisitive crime at South Yorkshire Police, said: “Unfortunately, as this data shows, the thefts of lead and copper building materials continue to be an issue here in South Yorkshire, and we understand how distressing it is to be the victim of a theft, especially if it impacts a person’s ability to work.

“Metal theft can affect a range of people and businesses and is extremely damaging and costly, and therefore, we are continuing to deliver disruption work across South Yorkshire.

“Awareness-raising is an important part of our work, as it is vital that the public take steps to protect their belongings and report anything suspicious to us.”