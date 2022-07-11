Caught on camera Sheffield: 10 people police want to speak to right now

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone?

Appeals for each are currently on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page, placed there within the last month.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. police car.jpg South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2. Devonshire Green Detectives investigating a stabbing at Devonshire Green, Sheffield, released CCTV stills of two men they are keen to identify. Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 865 of June 19, 2022 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3. Gym fire Police investigating a fire at a town centre gym have released a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to. If you recognise him call 101. Please quote incident number 417 of 20 June 2022 Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4. Petrol station Police in Sheffield released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an incident of arson at a Sheffield petrol station. If you recognise him, please call 101 quoting incident number 1086 of 13 April. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales