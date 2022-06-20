4. Thomas Ball: Rotherham teenager who raped girl on field in Wickersley is jailed

Thomas Ball was walking across a field in Wickersley, Rotherham, with his then 15-year-old victim, heading towards McDonald’s, when he grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground. Despite the girl’s pleas for him to stop, he covered her mouth and went on to rape her twice on April 27, 2018. Ball, who was then 15 but is now aged 19, was arrested early the following morning after his victim reported what had happened to staff at McDonald’s. The police investigation unearthed further allegations against Ball from another girl. She accused Ball of being emotionally abusive, and her disclosures to police led officers to put forward a third instance of rape. Ball was eventually charged with three counts of rape, two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour and one count of perverting the course of justice after he had contacted a witness in the first rape inquiry. During a trial at Leeds Crown Court in November 2021, Ball was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice. The jury failed to reach a verdict on the third count of rape. He was sentenced to four years of custody in a Young Offenders' Institution.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police