Here we take a look at the cases of 15 such offenders, detailing their crimes and the sentences they received.
Some of the criminals admitted to their crimes, while others were found guilty after a trial.
All of the defendants featured here were sentenced at either Sheffield Crown Court, Doncaster Crown Court or Leeds Crown Court, and have been jailed for a combined total of 242 years, and six months.
The information used in this article is correct at the time of publication on Monday, June 20, 2022.
1. Kyle Martin and Gareth Leach: Two South Yorkshire brothers who beat a disabled man to death over a mobility scooter theft have been jailed
Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 23, 2022 how half-brothers Kyle Martin (left) and Gareth Leach (right) had attacked 45-year-old disabled man Dean Williamson in the street outside his home in Rotherham after they believed Mr Williamson had stolen their mother’s mobility scooter.
Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, and Leach, 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, were previously found not guilty of murder by a trial jury after the incident on William Street, at Parkgate, at about 12.45pm, on October 5, 2021.
But the court heard Martin had pleaded guilty to manslaughter following his arrest and Leach had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and to perverting the course of justice just before the trial.
Martin and Leach’s mother, Sara Martin, 50, of Town Lane, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by giving accounts which had impeded the investigation by supporting Leach’s untruthful account.
The judge, Mr Justice Robin Knowles CBE, both Kyle Martin and Gareth Leach to nine years of custody each, and he sentenced Sara Martin to 14 months of custody suspended for two years with supervision and a rehabilitation requirement.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
2. Paul Grayson: Disgraced Sheffield voyeur nurse 'betrayed every ounce of trust' with 'evil actions'
Paul Grayson was jailed for 12 years on May 10, 2022 after being stripped of his title for perpetrating a raft of sickening offences between 2017 and 2020.
The charge nurse with 25 years experience targeted patients as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson also pleaded guilty to filming five nurses using a toilet at the hospital, and also videoed two other young women who were not connected to the hospital using hidden cameras.
Grayson’s victims faced him in court to see him admit 14 charges of voyeurism, three sexual assaults, one charge of upskirting, one of taking indecent images of a child, one of installing recording equipment for the purposes of sexual gratification and three of possessing indecent images of children. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, jailed Grayson, 51, for 12 years, with an extended licence period of four years, due to Judge Richardson deeming him to be a dangerous offender.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Ross Turton: Murderer jailed for life after fatal stabbing of Sheffield dad Danny Irons
Doncaster Crown Court heard during a three-week trial how cousins Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick, both aged 30, had denied murdering 32-year-old Daniel Irons, known as Danny, after he collapsed and died of a stab wound on Fretson Green, Manor, Sheffield, following a confrontation at a nearby park.
But a jury found Turton, of Danewood Avenue, Manor, Sheffield, guilty of murder and found Chadwick, of Melville Drive, Manor, Sheffield, not guilty of murder or manslaughter.
Judge Roger Thomas sentenced Turton on January 10, 2022 to life imprisonment and told him he must serve a minimum of 25 years before he can be considered for release allowing for time already spent while remanded in custody.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Thomas Ball: Rotherham teenager who raped girl on field in Wickersley is jailed
Thomas Ball was walking across a field in Wickersley, Rotherham, with his then 15-year-old victim, heading towards McDonald’s, when he grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground.
Despite the girl’s pleas for him to stop, he covered her mouth and went on to rape her twice on April 27, 2018.
Ball, who was then 15 but is now aged 19, was arrested early the following morning after his victim reported what had happened to staff at McDonald’s.
The police investigation unearthed further allegations against Ball from another girl. She accused Ball of being emotionally abusive, and her disclosures to police led officers to put forward a third instance of rape.
Ball was eventually charged with three counts of rape, two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour and one count of perverting the course of justice after he had contacted a witness in the first rape inquiry.
During a trial at Leeds Crown Court in November 2021, Ball was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour and perverting the course of justice. The jury failed to reach a verdict on the third count of rape.
He was sentenced to four years of custody in a Young Offenders' Institution.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police