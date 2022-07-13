The arrests were made after an operation involving South Yorkshire Police, Nottinghamshire Police and Northumbria Police, carried out yesterday (Tuesday July 12).

The operation was carried out under the code name Operation Sentinel.

Three men have been arrested and around £5million worth of drugs seized after cars were stopped by police in South Yorkshire. Police issued picturesof the drugs

Northumbria Police, the force which led the operation, said in a statement this evening: “Three people have been arrested and an estimated £5 million pounds worth of cocaine seized as work under Operation Sentinel continues.

“Yesterday our officers, assisted by Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, carried out a tactical stop of two vehicles on the A1 near Doncaster.

“Searching the vehicles, officers found 50kg of suspected cocaine inside – which has the potential street value of up to £5 million pounds.

“Three men, 51, 59 and 60, quickly found themselves in handcuffs and currently remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

“We hope this sends a strong message to potential drug dealers and promises this type of robust action will continue.”

They said they were committed to targeting and disrupting the illegal drugs trade at all levels in order to reduce drug-related deaths, drug-related offending and drug prevalence, and said yesterday’s operation had seen a substantial amount of drugs taken out of circulation and subsequently taken millions of pounds away from organised criminals.