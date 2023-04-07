‘She was a beautiful soul inside and out’ - Tributes flood in for beloved Sheffield woman Marcia Grant

Those who knew and loved Sheffield woman, Marcia Grant, describe her as having a ‘heart of gold’ and say they will miss her ‘infectious laugh’.

60-year-old Ms Grant was hit by a car on Hemper Lane, Greenhill on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this morning (Friday, April 7), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a 12-year-old boy arrested shortly after the collision, has now been charged with Ms Grant’s murder and is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court tomorrow (Saturday, April 8). He cannot be named, for legal reasons.

The archive picture of her we have used dates back to 1999

Speaking yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Following news of Ms Grant’s sudden death, her loved ones and members of the community have spoken of what a treasured and well-respected person she was, with some describing her as having a ‘heart of gold’.

In a heartfelt tribute released by her family released earlier today, her family described as a ‘warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community’.

They continued: “Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit. We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Posting online, Laura Bakes said: “RIP Marcia, an amazing lady with a heart of gold. The world is a sadder place without you.”

Jackie Hector added: “I am absolutely devastated to read such tragic news I mentored Marcia through fostering she was a beautiful soul inside and out and her laughter was infectious! Thinking of her family, may god rest her soul beautiful lady.”

Toni Earnshaw said: “Sending condolences to Marcia’s family, I used to do her nails for a time some years ago in Firth Park, she was a lovely lady.”

Linda Channer continued: “This is devastating, I went to school with Marcia and she was the most kindest loveliest person you could meet. Condolences to all the family, stay strong, my thoughts are with you at this very sad time.”

Sarah Kidd said: “Marcia. I'm so sorry this has happened to you. You are such a beautiful lady with the biggest heart. Condolences to all the family.”

Waite Loulou said: “RIP Marcia you were such a wonderful kind women - we are truly shocked - may your soul go on.”

Leon Fryer added: “Devastating news, a wonderful lady and a joy to be in her company, our love and condolences to her family & everyone that knew her, Sundays won’t be the same.”

Jen Estevez said: “Marcia, I am truly devastated to hear this tragic news.A dear family friend. Always bubbly and brought joy to everyone she met. Rest in peace beautiful.”