Serial driving offender from Sheffield spared jail after a high-speed police chase

Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 2 how Tobias Swindells, aged 28, of Manor Park Road was spotted by police on Aldwarke Lane, Rotherham, and they activated their lights and siren to carry out a document check but Swindells accelerated away.

Emily Jenkins, prosecuting, said Swindells accelerated towards Rawmarsh and an Iceland store and he struck traffic-calming measures, losing contact with the road.

Ms Jenkins added Swindells went to Sycamore Road and Fitzwilliam Road and went on the wrong side of a dual carriageway towards Rotherham and narrowly missed a bus travelling to Dalton.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a serial Sheffield driving offender has been spared from jail after he was involved in a high-speed police chase.

Two further vehicles swerved into a bus lane to avoid Swindells, according to Ms Jenkins, and police had to drive at 80mph to close the gap between the vehicles.

Ms Jenkins said Swindells went to Cranworth Road and Doncaster Road reaching 70mph in a residential area before going to Far Lane, North Road and Mowbray Street.

The public directed the officer before Swindell’s vehicle was found abandoned on East Road after it had struck a Citroen vehicle and Swindells was detained on Herringthorpe Valley Road, according to Ms Jenkins.

Mechanic Swindells, who has previous convictions including dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and other motoring matters, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after the incident on April 6, 2020.

Richard Barradell, defending, said Swindells who is obsessed with cars had been told a child was in distress so he decided to drive.

He added: “His father died of drink-related matters. Since then he feels he is coming to terms with that loss and he has made some progress.”

Recorder Felicity Davies told Swindells: “You were seen by police who decided to do a routine document check. You failed to stop at their request and accelerated away and there was a police chase.”