'A true gentleman': Tributes paid to young man killed in head-on crash on South Yorkshire road

Tributes have been paid to a young man killed in a head-on crash on a South Yorkshire road over the weekend.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:42 am

The 26-year-old, named locally as Simon, was killed when the white Ford Transit Connect van he was driving was involved in a collision with a grey Volkswagen Polo on Warren Vale, near Swinton, Rotherham.

The van was heading towards Swinton and the Polo was travelling in the opposite direction when tragedy struck at 11.40pm on Saturday.

The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the 22-year-old Polo driver was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries.

Tributes have been paid to a young man killed in a collision in South Yorkshire on Saturday night

A 30-year-old passenger in the Polo escaped with minor injuries.

Paying tribute to Simon on Facebook, friend Jamie Taylor wrote: “RIP Si, true gentleman. Take it easy up there lad.”

Paris Towey posted: “RIP Simon, gone to soon” and Collette Banks added: “RIP Simon, taken way too soon.”

James Liversidge added: “RIP, can't believe what I've seen. Great lad, will be missed. Fly high matey.”

