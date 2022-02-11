Adam Batley committed his latest offence in October last year, when he broke into a property in Barnsley.

The son of the recently-deceased occupier discovered the property had been burgled on October 20, when he found the rear door had been broken, and its glass panels smashed.

Prosecutor, Aaron Dinnes, told Sheffield Crown Court that a number of items were stolen in the raid, including a camera, television and DVD player.

Police were called to a property in Barnsley following a burglary

“Forensic examination of the property revealed that some blood had been left on a set of drawers,” he said.

It was found to match Batley’s DNA profile, and he was subsequently charged with burglary.

Mr Dinnes said Batley has an extensive criminal record of 64 offences from 35 convictions; and he was also brought before the court during the hearing on February 10 to be sentenced for fraud by false representation relating to the theft of a bank card.

Defending, Richard Barradell, described Batley as a ‘product of the care system,’ adding that he had previously won a ‘significant sum of money’ but he had blown through it after people purporting to be best friends with him had encouraged him to spend it.

He said Batley was remorseful and had been ‘very upset’ to learn that the owner of the property was a veteran.

Recorder Richard Wright QC sentenced Batley to 10 months in prison for all offences.