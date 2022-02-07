Sheffield court jails man for failing to abide by sexual harm prevention order

Sheffield Crown Court. A man has been jailed in Sheffield for failing to abide by a court order designed to stop him sexually abusing children.

Arron Stones, aged 26, of Rutland Walk, Dewsbury, was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order in February 2017, after an incident involving a 14 year old girl.

But police were told he had been in contact with a 10-year-old child without supervision, said Kelly Rafter, prosecuting.

There was no suggestion that the child had been abused, said Chris Aspinall, defending.

Stones admitted two counts of breach of the order, and one count of failing to comply with its notification requirement.

Passing sentence Recorder Anthony Hawks, jailed Stones for two years for each breach of the prevention order, running concurrently, and jailed for 12 months for failing to comply with the notification requirement, also to run concurrently.