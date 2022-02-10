Beighton police: Armed police and sniffer dogs deployed to Sheffield suburb

Armed police and sniffer dogs were spotted this morning on a Sheffield street near two local schools.

By Alaistair Ulke and Steven Ross
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:26 pm

Residents spotted roughly six police cars at Tye Road in Beighton, Sheffield today (February 10). Police cars were also spotted near to the Fox Inn pub.

One resident said: “We’ve all been wondering what the commotion is about. At least half a dozen cars were here. They showed up on lights, but they didn’t have their sirens on. They had sniffer dogs too.”South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Roughly six police cars were spotted on Tye Road, Sheffield today.
