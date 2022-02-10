Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 7 how Adam Heeps, aged 30, of Alexandra Road, Balby, Doncaster, struck up online, sexual conversations with the two decoy profiles and he was later found with indecent images of children, a prohibited image of a child and extreme pornographic images.

Recorder Gavin Doig told Heeps: “You engaged in communication with two online profiles being operated by undercover officers. The profiles were purported to be 12-year-old children.”

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said that during conversations with the first profile Heeps requested a picture, told the profile he was touching himself, was watching pornography, sent a video of himself performing a sexual act and he discussed penetrative and oral sex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Adam Heeps, aged 30, of Alexandra Road, Balby, Doncaster, who has been sentenced to two years and eight months of custody after he admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in a sexual act, attempting to cause a child to watch a sex act, attempting sexual communication with a child, making indecent photos of a child, possessing prohibited images of a child and possessing extreme pornographic images. Adam Heeps was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on February 7, 2022, to two years and eight months of custody and he as made subject to the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, and he was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Preventin Order until further order.

During a conversation with the second profile he asked the decoy whether she knew what horny meant and that he had been lying in bed at the time, according to Mr Bailey.

Mr Bailey said police raided Heeps’s home and a computer was seized and category B indecent images of children were found, with category B being the second most serious. Police also found a prohibited image and extreme pornographic images.

Heeps, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child into a sexual act and attempting to cause a child to watch a sex act, concerning the first profile.

He also admitted attempting sexual communication with child, concerning the second profile, and he admitted one count of making an indecent photo of a child, possessing prohibited images of a child, and possessing extreme pornographic images.

Michael Cane-Soothill, defending, said Heeps has been isolated with trust issues, and fears being abandoned, and he had used the internet as a means of socialising.

He added that there has been nearly a two-year delay in bringing the case to a conclusion despite early admissions.

Mr Cane-Soothill said: “He is appalled and he has expressed how deeply ashamed he is at this behaviour and I think he used the word ‘mortified’.”