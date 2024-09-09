A schoolgirl was robbed by masked men in a terrifying ordeal at a popular South Yorkshire beauty spot.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old had been making her way through woods when she was threatened by a gang wearing balaclavas.

South Yorkshire Police were called and are now investigating the incident, which happened in Fenton Woods, near Greasbrough, in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for information following a robbery in Rotherham.

“It is reported that on August 31, around 4.50pm, a 15-year-old girl was approached by three men wearing face coverings in Fenton Woods, close to the entrance of Munsbrough Lane.

“The men are reported to have threatened her before taking her necklace and some cash.”

One of the men was described as 5ft 10ins tall and of a muscular build. He was wearing a balaclava, burgundy Nike tec fleece, gloves and black tracksuit bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second man was described as black, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and of a muscular build. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

The third man was described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of a muscular build. He was wearing a balaclava, green Nike tec fleece and black tracksuit bottoms.

Police are asking anyone with any information that could help them with the investigation to contact them.

You can report information to them online or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do get in touch they ask that you quote incident number 786 of August 31, 2024.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them on the Crimestoppers website.