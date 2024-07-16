The 25 Sheffield neighbourhoods where you're most in danger of being targeted by robbers

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 05:02 BST

When it comes to robberies, there are parts of Sheffield where you are more likely to be a victim than others.

We have looked at the figures, and have now used them to compile a list of the worst hot spots for becoming a victim of a robbery in the city.

Robbery is when someone steals something from a person or place by force or threat of force, for example threatening to assault them if they don’t hand valuables over. It could happen in the street or in a building, like a shop.

We have used figures taken from Sheffield Council statistics, based on official police numbers, which break down robberies in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

In each case, the figure is the number of robberies per 1,000 residents in that neighbourhood.

The Star has taken those figures and created a gallery showing which parts of the city those figures suggest you are most likely to be robbed

The figures relate to a 12 month period from March 2023 to February 2024.

Get your very own bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter

And they are divided up into 70 neighbourhoods in the council figures. The figures are based on where the robberies occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 25 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported robberies in the gallery below, with the smaller number of robberies per person at top, and the area with the largest number listed last.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Gallery shows Sheffield's worst robbery hotspots. File picture shows police making an arrest in Sheffield. Photo: National World

1. Robbery hotspots

Gallery shows Sheffield's worst robbery hotspots. File picture shows police making an arrest in Sheffield. Photo: National World | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
25. Parson Cross had 2.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents and a total of 21 overall. Photo: Google

2. 25. Parson Cross

25. Parson Cross had 2.0 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents and a total of 21 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
24. Westfield & Waterthorpe had 2.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents and a total of 18 overall. Photo: Google

3. 24. Westfield & Waterthorpe

24. Westfield & Waterthorpe had 2.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents and a total of 18 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
23. Brightside & Wincobank had 2.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents and a total of 20 overall. Photo: Google

4. 23. Brightside & Wincobank

23. Brightside & Wincobank had 2.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of robbery per 1,000 residents and a total of 20 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldResidentsStatistics
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice