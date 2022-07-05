These areas of Rotherham had the highest rates of neighbourhood crime last year

Neighbourhood crime is defined by the Home Office as domestic burglary, vehicle-related crime, theft from the person and robbery.

Between April 2021 to March 2022, Boston Castle has 102 reports of neighbourhood crime, Rotherham West 63 and Maltby saw 25.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states that the same time period saw a “significant increase” in residential burglary across Rotherham, in comparison to lower levels during the pandemic.

A four-day operation took place in Maltby, to tackle the increase, targeting suspects between the hours of midnight and 5am.

The operation saw the arrest of a “prolific burglar” who was in possession of stolen items, with another 29 persons stop searched in the area.