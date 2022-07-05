These areas of Rotherham had the highest rates of neighbourhood crime last year

Boston Castle, Rotherham West and Maltby saw the highest rates of neighbourhood crime in Rotherham, new data shows.

By Danielle Andrews
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:39 am

Neighbourhood crime is defined by the Home Office as domestic burglary, vehicle-related crime, theft from the person and robbery.

Between April 2021 to March 2022, Boston Castle has 102 reports of neighbourhood crime, Rotherham West 63 and Maltby saw 25.

four-day operation took place in Maltby, to tackle the increase in neighbourhood crimes.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states that the same time period saw a “significant increase” in residential burglary across Rotherham, in comparison to lower levels during the pandemic.

A four-day operation took place in Maltby, to tackle the increase, targeting suspects between the hours of midnight and 5am.

The operation saw the arrest of a “prolific burglar” who was in possession of stolen items, with another 29 persons stop searched in the area.

The report adds that Wickersley is also an “area of concern”, after being “targeted by suspects travelling from out of force using arterial routes such as M18”.

