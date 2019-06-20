Schoolboy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Rotherham
A boy, aged 12, has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Rotherham this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 11:01
The schoolboy was struck by a black Citroen C1 on Wortley Road, Kimberworth, just before 8.05am.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The boy has been taken to hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.”
Wortley Road is closed at the junction with Bradgate Lane while enquiries are carried out at the scene of the collision.