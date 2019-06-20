Fatal stabbing outside Sheffield cinema remains unsolved nine months on
The fatal stabbing of a man outside a Sheffield cinema remains unsolved – nine months on from the knife attack.
Fahim Hersi, aged 22 and from Broomhall, was stabbed in his chest during a clash between two groups of friends outside Cineworld on the Valley Centertainment complex in Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.
Detectives said two groups of friends clashed outside the cinema and a fight broke out during which Fahim and another man were both stabbed.
Fahim was taken to hospital but could not be saved.
The other injured man was one of a number of men arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident but as yet nobody has been charged over the death.
Extensive CCTV analysis work has been carried out as part of the police probe into the stabbing as detectives piece together exactly what happened.
Fahim’s murder is one of two fatal stabbings from last year for which nobody has yet been charged.
Kavan, Brissett, 21, was knifed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, six weeks before Fahim’s death.
He was stabbed in his chest on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.
Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.
They are keen to trace a man who they believe could hold vital information about the incident.
Ahmed Farrah, 30, who is also known as ‘Reggie’, is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.
Detectives have carried out enquiries across the country and in Somalia in their bid to track him down but he has not yet been traced.
A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.
Anyone with information on either death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.