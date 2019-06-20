Sheffield van man 'punched and stamped on' by violent duo
A man sat having lunch in his van was punched and stamped on by two thugs during a violent attack.
The victim was was sitting in his vehicle in Rutland Street, close to Sheffield city centre, when an unknown man opened the vehicle door and grabbed his mobile phone out of his lap.
After he got out of the van, the 44-year-old was subjected to a violent assault by two men, being punched several times in the head and stamped on.
He suffered severe bruising as a result of the attack, which happened yesterday at 12.30pm.
Police have now released CCTV of two men they are tracing in connection with the incident.
Detective Constable John Briers said: “The victim’s ordeal did not end there, the two men then reportedly went through his pockets, stealing his van keys, driving licence and bank cards before leaving the scene in the direction of Woodside Lane.
“We’ve released CCTV pictures today of two men we’d like to speak to in connection with this incident, I’d very much like to hear from them or anyone who knows them.”
If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact 101 quoting incident number 383 of 18 June.