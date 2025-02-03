The Sheffield secondary school where a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed this afternoon is to remain closed tomorrow, the headteacher has confirmed.

The boy was stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road, Sheffield, which took place shortly after midday today (Monday, February 3, 2025).

It has now been confirmed that the boy, who has not yet been officially named, lost his fight for life a short time later.

The school will now remain closed tomorrow, it has been confirmed

Another 15-year-old boy is currently being held for murder.

In a message to parents after the news was announced, headteacher Sean Pender spoke of his ‘shock and sorrow’.

He has also confirmed All Saints Catholic High School will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday, February 4, 2025).

“Tomorrow, school will be closed for all students and further information sent out to you with any updates.

“We will ensure that there are counselling and support services available for any student and staff member directly affected by this tragic incident.

“We are currently working with the police as part of their investigation into this fatality.”

Mr Pender added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student who we lost today and his family.

“Please remember them and our whole school community in your thoughts and prayers.”