As Sheffield remains in shock over the news a 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed at a city school, here is everything we know so far.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives following the death of a 15-year-old boy, who was allegedly stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road at lunch time today (Monday, February 3, 2025).

Another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder; and as the South Yorkshire Police investigation ‘gathers pace,’ here is what we currently know.

The emergency service response and lockdown proceedures

The emergency services were called out to All Saints Catholic High School at around 12.17pm this afternoon (Monday, February 3, 2025), following reports of a serious incident.

The victim, aged 15, suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of medical personnel dispatched to the scene was sadly pronounced dead.

A boy, 15, died after he was stabbed at a Sheffield school | Harry Harrison

Both All Saints Catholic High School and the neighbouring Seven Hills School, also based on Granville Road, were put into lockdown as police carried out enquiries in the area.

Pupils at All Saints were being released from the premises, in small groups, from around 2.45pm; and Seven Hill Pupils have also been allowed to leave.

Granville Road currently remains closed while police investigations continue.

What police have said

Speaking at a press conference held at the force’s headquarters in Carbrook, Sheffield at around 3.45pm this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Lindsey Butterfield confirmed the boy had tragically died.

She said: “It is with great sadness I share with you today that a teenage boy has died, following a stabbing at a Sheffield school”

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the wider school community,” she said.

ACC Butterfield continued: “At 12.17pm, the emergency services were called to All Saints Catholic High School.

“A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, he sadly died a short time later.”

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

“We know what has happened will cause significant distress, and concern.”

ACC Butterfield said she wanted to reassure members of the community that officers will remain in the local area.

ACC Lindsey Butterfield | Harry Harrison

She continued by saying that while the investigation is in the ‘early stages,’ detectives are ‘working at pace to build up a picture’ of the events that led to the boy’s death.

“We hope you will be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this, and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating circumstances.

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation, and sharing content which could be distressing to them, and detrimental to our investigation.

“We ask anyone with any information that they believe could assist us to get in touch.”

The identities of the boy killed and the boy arrested

Neither boy has been officially named, as investigations continue.

What All Saints Catholic High School has said

In a message to parents shortly after the awful news was announced, headteacher Sean Pender wrote: “It is with immense shock and sorrow that I have to inform you that one of our students was fatally stabbed.

“Tomorrow, school will be closed for all students and further information sent out to you with any updates.

“We will ensure that there are counselling and support services available for any student and staff member directly affected by this tragic incident.

“We are currently working with the police as part of their investigation into this fatality.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our student who we lost today and his family.

“Please remember them and our whole school community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Response from politicians

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, who has Police and Crime Commissioner responsibilities, has responded to the death of a pupil, at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, who died following a stabbing at the school earlier today.

He said: “This morning a teenage boy went to school like thousands of others across South Yorkshire but won’t come home; a young man who was a member of our community, with his whole life ahead of him.

Oliver Coppard | National World

“My love, my thoughts and my prayers are with his family and friends and the whole community of All Saints Catholic High School.

"The vast majority of our young people don’t carry knives, but one incidence of knife crime is one too many, because when we do see knife crime happen all too often the consequences are utterly devastating, as they have been today.

"I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered her my full support as she carries out her investigation and continues to do everything she can to prioritise tackling knife crime across South Yorkshire.”

Louise Haigh MP for the Sheffield Heeley constituency, where All Saints Catholic High School is based has also provided a statement.

She said: “Horrific news that the young pupil from All Saints High School has died.

Louise Haigh. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“All my thoughts are with his family and friends and the entire community at All Saints.

“A teenager is in custody and South Yorkshire Police have assured parents that there is no ongoing risk at the school.

“A criminal investigation will now obviously take place but serious questions will have to be answered about how this could have happened and I will be working with the school, the police and the council to make sure they are.”

Another incident resulting in a lockdown at All Saints Catholic High School last week

The Granville Road school was also placed into lockdown on Wednesday last week (January 29, 2025).

Speaking at the time, Headteacher Mr Sean Pender confirmed no staff or pupils were harmed in the incident and there was no violence, and also praised the school as a whole for its conduct.

Mr Pender told The Star: “At around 11.30am today we initiated out lockdown procedure across the whole school until approximately 12.15pm.

“The reason for the lockdown was due to threatening behaviour between a small number of students where threats were made of physical violence.

“In order to ensure the safety of all students whilst we dealt with the incident and escorted those involved off site we felt our lockdown procedure was the safest measure.

During this afternoon’s press conference, ACC Butterfield responded to questions concerning whether the boy arrested has previously been known to the force ‘through knife crime’ or whether another lockdown incident at the school was ‘for the same reasons’.

In response to both questions, ACC Butterfield said the investigation is in the ‘very, very early stages,’ which for now, is focused on the ‘here and now’.

Anyone with information on school stabbing urged to come forward

Speaking at a press conference earlier this afternoon, ACC Lindsey Butterfield urged anyone with information about the school stabbing, which has tragically led to the death of a 15-year-old boy, to get in touch.

She said: “Although we are in the early stages of our enquiries, we are working at pace to build up a full picture of how this tragedy unfolded.

“We urge anyone with information that would assist us to get in touch.”

Information can be shared online here, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 327 of February 3, 2025.