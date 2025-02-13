Samurai sword found hidden in open space in Sheffield city centre

Police have found a Samurai sword hidden in a public space in Sheffield city centre.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police made the discovery yesterday (February 12), along with other weapons and drug related items.

Officers say it was part of a ‘proactive winter violence campaign to tackle most serious violence across South Yorkshire’, which has included a series of searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said in a statement: “During a targeted search of Sheffield city centre locations yesterday, officers recovered a Samurai style sword, Stanley knife, hammer, and drug paraphernalia.”

Police found a samurai sword hidden in Sheffield city centre. File picture shows a South Yorkshire Police car | National World

Police have declined to reveal exactly where the items were found, for operational reasons, but confirmed that the weapons and drug paraphernalia were found in public spaces.

Sergeant Simon Kirkham, from the Hotspot Response Hub, said: “It is essential in tackling knife crime that we are not just responding when a knife has been used, but are also working to prevent people carrying knives in the first place.

“This means engaging with residents we know are more likely to carry knives, and taking these weapons off the streets during searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the weapons we recovered this month may have been hidden away for later use. Instead, they will be safely destroyed.”

Sgt Kirkham added: “We also work closely with our partners and community leaders on early prevention and intervention work with young people. Under 18s sadly make up the group most likely to be caught in possession of a knife, and many do so to gain social status, or because they wrongly believe they need to protect themselves from others carrying a knife.

“It’s important to remember that 99.75 per cent of people in South Yorkshire do not carry a knife. Every knife being carried or concealed on our streets is one too many and puts communities and the carrier themselves in danger.”

The Sheffield finds are the latest by the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a search in Rotherham last Tuesday (February 4), officers recovered five knives that had been stashed in a bush.

On Monday (February 10), officers recovered a knife during an open land search in Doncaster.