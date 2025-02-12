Be a boxer - not a bully, Sheffield promoter's plea

Sheffield-based promoter Izzy Asif has explained in detail how boxing can help halt knife crime in the city.

Earlier this week The Star reported how Izzy interrupted last Friday's show at the Park Community Arena to make an impassioned speech calling for an end to blade-violence.

His plea followed the tragic death of Harvey Willgoose, 15, who passed away after an incident at All Saints Catholic High School.

Speaking to Sportsboom, Izzy urged community leaders not to overlook the positive influence that the sport can have on lives.

“Boxing, most definitely, can help to combat knife crime,” he said.

“It teaches you discipline and respect, not only for yourself but for those around you too.

“It’s not expensive to take up and there are gyms in every part of every town and city.

"They’re run by good people, who instil the right attitude in you.

"That’s what boxing requires, because it’s impossible not to have respect for someone who goes through the training and is willing to also put themselves in the ring.

“That takes character. True character.

“All of us, no matter what age we are, what job we do or whatever background we come from, have a responsibility to come together in situations like this and say enough is enough.

"We can’t lose any more lives in circumstances like this. Boxing - and sport in general - are so important in that process.”

Newly crowned British and Commonwealth champion Conah Walker has revealed how boxing had transformed his life following a spell in youth detention.

Walker, from Wolverhampton, acknowledged the sport had taught him values that put him back on the straight and narrow following his run-in with authority.

Echoing the welterweight’s sentiments, Asif added: “As Conah explained, once you know you can do damage inside the ring you don’t actually want to do damage outside of it. I totally get where he’s coming from on that.

“Boxing is a tough business but, trust me, when you’re involved in it or have been involved in it, you actually don’t want to hurt people on the streets or whatever.

"You know that would be tantamount to bullying and nobody likes a bully.

“I played a lot of cricket when I was younger, for Sheffield Collegiate, which is one of the best clubs around here and from quite an affluent area,” said Asif.

“I wasn’t from an affluent background, but it exposed me to people from all walks of life - solicitors, police and senior managers - who are still friends today.

“They saw me for who I am and I saw them for who they were. There were no barriers. Sport brings down barriers and that’s why I encourage everyone, whether they want to play it to a high standard or not, to take up sport and be active at a young age.

“I always tell people ‘Put on the gloves. Don’t pick up a knife.’ Sport - and especially boxing - can deliver a very powerful message and be a powerful tool for good.”