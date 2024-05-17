Ponderosa park murder: Sheffield police make fifth arrest made over fatal stabbing
A fifth arrest has been made by detectives investigating the death of a man who died in a Sheffield park after being stabbed multiple times.
Sacad Ali died from his injuries after being found in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city on Saturday, March 9.
The 24-year-old's death triggered a murder probe which has led to multiple arrests and four people have been charged as part of the investigation so far.
Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named, have been charged with murder along with Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk, Sheffield.
All three have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, May 24.
A fourth arrest on March 15 saw a 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released on police bail and now a fifth arrest has been made.
Yesterday, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the death of Sacad.
He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information regarding Sacad's death should get in touch with South Yorkshire Police via the force’s Major Incident Public Portal.