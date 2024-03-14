Breaking

Sacad Ali Ponderosa: Woman and boys charged with murder of man stabbed to death at Sheffield park

All three defendants are set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, charged with Sacad's murder.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 14th Mar 2024, 20:59 GMT
A woman and two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a Sheffield park last weekend.

Officers were called to Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 9, 2024) following reports of a man found with multiple stab wounds. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Sacad Ali.

24-year-old Sacad Ali was stabbed to death in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Satuday, March 9, 2024
Despite the best efforts of paramedics and our own officers at the scene, Sacad was sadly pronounced dead in the park that same morning.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this evening (Thursday, March 14, 2024) that 24-year-old Rebecca Moore of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, has been charged with Sacad's murder.

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with Sacad's murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

All three defendants are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (15 March).

A spokesperson for the force said they are urging anyone with information following Sacad's death to get in touch with them via our Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24K01-PO1.

