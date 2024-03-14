Sacad Ali Ponderosa: Woman and boys charged with murder of man stabbed to death at Sheffield park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman and two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a Sheffield park last weekend.
Officers were called to Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 9, 2024) following reports of a man found with multiple stab wounds. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Sacad Ali.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics and our own officers at the scene, Sacad was sadly pronounced dead in the park that same morning.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
South Yorkshire Police confirmed this evening (Thursday, March 14, 2024) that 24-year-old Rebecca Moore of Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, has been charged with Sacad's murder.
Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with Sacad's murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
All three defendants are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (15 March).
A spokesperson for the force said they are urging anyone with information following Sacad's death to get in touch with them via our Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24K01-PO1.