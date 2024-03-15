Sacad Ali, Ponderosa: Boys & woman appear at Sheffield court charged with murder after fatal park stabbing
A woman and two boys appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon, charged with the murder of 24-year-old Sacad Ali.
Sacad died in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, 2024, after suffering fatal stab wounds during an incident at Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe, Sheffield.
Rebecca Moore and two boys, aged 16 and 17, made their first court appearance charged with Sacad's murder in front of District Judge Tim Spruce a short time ago.
The two boys, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, are also charged with an additional offence of possession of a weapon in a public place, which is also alleged to have been committed on March 9.
Judge Spruce sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and told all three defendants they are due to appear there on Monday, March 18, 2024.
Dressed in a grey T-shirt and trousers, Ms Moore, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody at the conclusion of the brief hearing.
Both boys were remanded into youth detention.
Officers were called to Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 9, 2024) following reports of a man found with multiple stab wounds.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics and officers at the scene, Sacad was sadly pronounced dead in the park that same morning.
Floral tributes have been left to Mr Ali, resting on a bench in the park.
Police are urging anyone with information following Sacad's death to get in touch with them via their Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24K01-PO1.