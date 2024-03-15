Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman and two boys appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon, charged with the murder of 24-year-old Sacad Ali.

Sacad died in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, 2024, after suffering fatal stab wounds during an incident at Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe, Sheffield.

Sacad died in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, 2024, after suffering fatal stab wounds during an incident at Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe, Sheffield

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Moore and two boys, aged 16 and 17, made their first court appearance charged with Sacad's murder in front of District Judge Tim Spruce a short time ago.

The two boys, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, are also charged with an additional offence of possession of a weapon in a public place, which is also alleged to have been committed on March 9.

Read More Sacad Ali Ponderosa: Woman and boys charged with murder of man stabbed to death at Sheffield park

Judge Spruce sent the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and told all three defendants they are due to appear there on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Read More Sheffield stabbings: Everything we know about two attacks which saw man hospitalised and murder probe launched

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dressed in a grey T-shirt and trousers, Ms Moore, aged 24, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody at the conclusion of the brief hearing.

Both boys were remanded into youth detention.

Officers were called to Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 9, 2024) following reports of a man found with multiple stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and officers at the scene, Sacad was sadly pronounced dead in the park that same morning.

Floral tributes have been left to Mr Ali, resting on a bench in the park.