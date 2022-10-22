Round-up of this week's crime and police stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire

2. Police increase patrols around Errington Avenue, in Arbourthorne

Police have warned firework-wielding yobs running riot in a Sheffield neighbourhood that they have increased patrols to crackdown on any further anti-social behaviour. The crackdown comes after fearful residents have complained of problems around Errington Avenue, near East Bank Road, on the Arbourthorne estate, in Sheffield, with youngsters throwing fireworks, torching bins and buzzing around the neighbourhood on motorcycles. South Yorkshire Police officer Sergeant Wilson, who oversees the South East area of the city, said: “Rest assured we will continue to proactively be present and follow any lines of enquiry that will help stop the disturbance, and we urge anyone who can give us information to please do so.”

Photo: Jon Cooper