Round-up of this week's crime and police stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Officers were joined by emergency services after an alleged affray forced police to cordon off roads in Burngreave and patrols have also been increased in Arbourthorne after reports of firework-wielding yobs on motorbikes who have been making residents’ lives very difficult.
A Sheffield man has been jailed for stashing cannabis at his home for criminal gangs, and a Sheffeld thug who breached a restraining order and assaulted police officers has also been put behind bars.
Police have also been investigating a suspected robbery at Netherthorpe Road, Sheffield, as well as a suspected assault on a woman at a popular Sheffield city centre bar.
An illegal immigrant has also been caged after he was caught with £200,000 of cannabis at a Sheffield property as police continue to crack down on offenders across South Yorkshire.
1. Petrol station robbery
Police released this image of a man they wish to speak with after another man was ‘threatened with a crowbar’ in a Sheffield petrol station robbery which was reported earlier this month at St Phillips Service Station, on Netherthorpe Road. A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that on Monday, October 10, just after 10.30pm, a man threatened a member of staff with a crowbar before taking money.” Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1023 of October 10, or to do online via the police website on thwww.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
Photo: SYP
2. Police increase patrols around Errington Avenue, in Arbourthorne
Police have warned firework-wielding yobs running riot in a Sheffield neighbourhood that they have increased patrols to crackdown on any further anti-social behaviour. The crackdown comes after fearful residents have complained of problems around Errington Avenue, near East Bank Road, on the Arbourthorne estate, in Sheffield, with youngsters throwing fireworks, torching bins and buzzing around the neighbourhood on motorcycles. South Yorkshire Police officer Sergeant Wilson, who oversees the South East area of the city, said: “Rest assured we will continue to proactively be present and follow any lines of enquiry that will help stop the disturbance, and we urge anyone who can give us information to please do so.”
Photo: Jon Cooper
3. Police officer arrested on suspicion of misconduct
A South Yorkshire police officer has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office as well as committing police corruption and data protection offences. The 27-year-old police constable was arrested on Monday, October 17, following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department concerning suspected offences which were alleged to have taken place while on duty. South Yorkshire Police confirmed the officer, who worked on a response team in Barnsley, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation has been launched alongside the criminal investigation.
Photo: National World
4. Booze-troubled thug is jailed after he breached a restraining order
A booze-troubled thug has been put behind bars after he breached a restraining order by visiting his ex-partner and assaulted police officers. Kamran Kerr, pictured, aged 30, of Convent Walk, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 15 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to two offences of breaching a restraining order against his ex-partner, three counts of criminal damage, an assault, a theft and two counts of assaulting a police officer.
Photo: SYP