Burngreave Road Sheffield: Man in court today charged with possession of weapon after six-hour road closure
A man has been charged following an incident which led to the closure of Burngreave Road in Sheffield for several hours on Tuesday.
Kieron Parker, of Burngreave Road, Sheffield, aged 33, has been charged with affray, possessing a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitation device, damaging property of an unknown value and possessing a controlled drug of Class A, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday, October 20).
