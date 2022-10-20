Kieron Parker, of Burngreave Road, Sheffield, aged 33, has been charged with affray, possessing a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitation device, damaging property of an unknown value and possessing a controlled drug of Class A, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday, October 20).

Police closed Burngreave road from 10.30am until 5.10pm after reports a man had climbed onto a roof. Emergency services were called as Burngreave Road was closed at the junction of Catherine Street/Catherine Road and Cranworth Road while the situation was dealt with.