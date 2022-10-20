News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burngreave Road Sheffield: Man in court today charged with possession of weapon after six-hour road closure

A man has been charged following an incident which led to the closure of Burngreave Road in Sheffield for several hours on Tuesday.

By David Kessen
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 9:25am

Kieron Parker, of Burngreave Road, Sheffield, aged 33, has been charged with affray, possessing a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitation device, damaging property of an unknown value and possessing a controlled drug of Class A, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday, October 20).

Read More

Read More
Burngreave Road Sheffield: Photos and video from scene of emergency cordon near ...

Police closed Burngreave road from 10.30am until 5.10pm after reports a man had climbed onto a roof. Emergency services were called as Burngreave Road was closed at the junction of Catherine Street/Catherine Road and Cranworth Road while the situation was dealt with.

Burngreave Road was closed for several hours on Tuesday. A man has now been charged in connection with an incident at the centre of the road closure.

Most Popular

BURNGREAVE: South Yorkshire Police close busy road amid ongoing incident

BURNGREAVE: Police update after busy road closed for hours