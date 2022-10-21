Police have already rolled out a crackdown after fearful residents complained of problems around Errington Avenue, near East Bank Road, on the Arbourthorne estate, in Sheffield, with youngsters throwing fireworks, torching bins and buzzing around the neighbourhood on motorcycles.

But one resident, who refused to be named, revealed how residents have been disappointed that more has not been done in their neighbourhood to end problems which date back to June, 2020, when there was a drive-by shooting at a property on Errington Avenue.

On the evening of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, police received calls from members of the public reporting that bullets had been fired through the windows of a property on the street.

Just a minute later, officers received a second call – this time from nearby Aylward Road – where again, bullets had been fired through a living room window.

Joshua Mottershead, Demi Dunford and Molly Mayer all appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in January, 2021, and were sentenced for the roles they played in that night of disorder.

Mottershead, aged 21 at the time of sentencing, of St Aiden’s Avenue, Norfolk Park, was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life. He admitted firing the gun but claimed he had only intended to cause fear. During a trial he was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Demi Dunford was sentenced over her part in a pre-arranged plan to torch the vehicle used in the drive-by shootings.

Pictured is Errington Avenue, Sheffield, which has been suffering from anti-social behaviour problems involving youths and was previously the scene of a drive-by shooting.

Dunford, 25 when sentenced, of Derby Street, Heeley, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice. She also received an extra eight months for possession of 32 wraps of class A drugs.

Molly Mayer, 23, of Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, was given an 18 month custodial sentence after also admitting perverting the course of justice.

Errington Avenue’s current problems have involved youngsters throwing fireworks, torching bins and buzzing around the neighbourhood on motorcycles, according to concerned residents.

Police say they have increased patrols and stressed one youth has already been charged with public order offences and two others are being dealt with through the Youth Justice System.

Pictured is a window that suffered damage at a property on Errington Avenue, at Arbourthorne, Sheffield, after a drive-by shooting in June, 2020.

South Yorkshire Police have also been working with schools and Sheffield City Council to stamp out the problems which has erupted around Errington Avenue.

One resident said she wanted to see more police on foot patrols but fears the authorities are not interested in solving Arbourthorne’s problems.

She said: “I see the odd police van driving about but they want to be on their feet, showing themselves and talking to them. They are not interested because it is Arbourthorne and that is why everybody is getting fed up.”

Heeley MP Louise Haigh has stressed such problems need to be treated as a priority.

Pictured is Errington Avenue, at Arbourthorne, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police Sgt Wilson has said: “Rest assured we will continue to proactively be present and follow any lines of enquiry that will help stop the disturbance, and we urge anyone who can give us information to please do so.”