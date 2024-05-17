Rotherham tractor crash: Police hunting tractor and driver after crossing signal 'demolished' in collision
Police in Rotherham are hunting for the driver of a big, red tractor after a road traffic collision demolished a pedestrian crossing and damaged buildings.
It is reported that at around 2.10am on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the flashing beacon at a pedestrian crossing on Main Street in Greasborough was knocked down and two buildings were also damaged.
South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a red Massey Fergusson 6495 Tractor and its driver as it is believed he will be able to assist with enquiries.
The tractor is said to have transparent glass doors and a light grey/green roof. It is believed to have a low, wooden, two-wheeled open top trailer connected to the rear.
If you recognise the tractor or the man in the image, you should call 101 quoting incident number 426 of April 17, 2024.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.