Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are trying to trace the tractor.

Police in Rotherham are hunting for the driver of a big, red tractor after a road traffic collision demolished a pedestrian crossing and damaged buildings.

It is reported that at around 2.10am on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, the flashing beacon at a pedestrian crossing on Main Street in Greasborough was knocked down and two buildings were also damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a red Massey Fergusson 6495 Tractor and its driver as it is believed he will be able to assist with enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police would like to trace this red tractor and its driver. It is reported that a pedestrian crossing signal and two buildings were damaged in a collision in Rotherham in April.

The tractor is said to have transparent glass doors and a light grey/green roof. It is believed to have a low, wooden, two-wheeled open top trailer connected to the rear.

If you recognise the tractor or the man in the image, you should call 101 quoting incident number 426 of April 17, 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.