Both the drug dealer and a mob attacker were jailed.

Two police officers who were attacked by an angry mob in Sheffield city centre whilst arresting a suspected drug dealer have been awarded for their bravery.

PC Antony Hall and PC Scott Elliott were patrolling in plain clothes in Sheffield on September 29, 2023, when they attempted to search 27-year-old Sheldon Archer, who they suspected of drug dealing.

The pair had spotted Archer amongst a group of drug-users in the city centre roughly 10 minutes earlier. They approached him after spotting him alone in a doorway.

“As soon as I took hold of him to search him he tried to run,” recalled PC Hall. “We took him to the floor. Once on the floor we managed to get handcuffs on him.”

Archer attempted to shake the officers off him, but wasn’t able to escape.

PC Hall continued: “He was constantly wriggling, trying to roll and get us off him. As he was doing this, he was shouting out. Initially I thought he was shouting out to attract a crowd of members of the public who would obstruct us.

Sheldon Archer was jailed in November 2023, following his arrest by PC Hall and PC Elliott.

“But what he was actually doing was calling over members of the drug-using community. Very quickly we were surrounded by about eight to 10 people who were shouting and swearing at us, threatening us, and putting camera phones in my face. But I was absolutely determined that he was not getting away.”

Despite the crowd, the pair managed to keep Archer restrained and radioed for backup, with PC Hall focussing on the suspect’s chest area and PC Elliott holding his legs.

On the ground, PC Elliott spotted a bag of drugs - containing crack cocaine and heroin - and a mobile phone, which Archer had dropped in the melee. He reached out for them, as did members of the surrounding mob, before a woman in the group kicked the officer in the face.

“I saw the shoe coming a fraction of a second before it kicked me,” PC Elliott said. “She booted me straight in the face. The first thing I felt was broken teeth in my mouth. My mouth was slightly open, so when she kicked me it slammed my mouth shut and five of my front teeth shattered. Blood was oozing down my face and my nose was broken as well.

“I was disorientated, but I managed to hold on to the drugs, wrap Archer’s legs back up and I grabbed the phone as well. I tried to stay focused. I didn’t know whether I was going to pass out, and I didn’t know how badly I was hurt. It’s certainly the biggest knock I’ve ever had to my head.”

A short time later, PC Hall and PC Elliott’s backup arrived and Archer was arrested. PC Elliott returned to the station, but was soon discovered to have a concussion and he was sent to the hospital.

The determined pair have now won a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Award.

PC Elliott said: “I was surprised and honoured to be considered for it, because I never put my head above the parapet, I just get on with my job.”

PC Hall said: “I was really happy to have been on the receiving end of this award, especially when police morale is not great. I take a great deal of pride in what I do for work. I’ve got 18 years’ experience and I’m as keen today as I was on day one.

“Proactive jobs of this nature, locking drug dealers up, is what I do, but the jobs I’ve dealt with in the past haven’t resulted in us being surrounded by loads of people and our lives being put in quite legitimate jeopardy.”

South Yorkshire Police Federation chairman, Steve Kent, said: “This incident once again shows how policing incidents can go from zero to 100 in an instance… and how our colleagues never attend a routine job.

“This incident quickly escalated and Scott and Antony found themselves in a violent situation, yet even after being assaulted they continued to restrain the offender and retain the evidence, which secured a conviction.

“They were tenacious and professional and displayed real bravery in a scary situation. Well done to them on their award and rightful recognition.”

The pair will attend the South Yorkshire Police Bravery Awards later this month, where an overall winner from the force will be chosen and will head to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards.

As a result of the bravery shown by PC Hall and PC Elliott, Sheldon Archer was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker. He was jailed for more than five years in November 2023.