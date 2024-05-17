Totley crash Sheffield: Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into building, emergency services called
A woman was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a garage near Totley, in Sheffield, last night
Firefighters were called out to rescue the woman who had been injured in the incident, which happened just before 7.30pm, and were on the scene for more than two hours.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also sent to the incident.
Three fire engines attended the scene at Five Trees Avenue. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire engines and one fire officer attended a road traffic collision where a car had crashed into a garage on Five Trees Avenue, Sheffield.
“Crews worked to stabilise the vehicle and rescued a women who had fallen out of the vehicle using a long board. Crews came away from the incident at 9.44pm.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement that a patient was taken to hospital.
They said: “We received an emergency call just before 7.30pm on Thursday evening to report a collision between a car and building on Five Trees Avenue, Sheffield. An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.” Police described the incident as a damage only collision with only minor injuries reported.
They said no crime was committed and there was no major traffic disruption caused.
