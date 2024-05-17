Sheffield train station: Police officers seen running into transport hub after reports of man with knife
The British Transport Police have revealed why police officers were seen running into Sheffield Station today.
Witnesses informed The Star there had been a heavy police presense at the station at around 1pm on May 17, with a number of police cars outside with blue lights on and officers running into the building.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police confirmed they had received reports of a man “possibly carrying a knife”.
They said: “Officers attended and a thorough search was conducted however there was no trace of the person.”
Police have now come away from the incident.