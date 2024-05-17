Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were responding to reports a man was carrying a knife.

The British Transport Police have revealed why police officers were seen running into Sheffield Station today.

Witnesses informed The Star there had been a heavy police presense at the station at around 1pm on May 17, with a number of police cars outside with blue lights on and officers running into the building.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police confirmed they had received reports of a man “possibly carrying a knife”.

They said: “Officers attended and a thorough search was conducted however there was no trace of the person.”