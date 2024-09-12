Police in Rotherham have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was rammed off his bike and assaulted by two men.

The 16-year-old was reportedly hit by a Land Rover Discovery at around 4.40pm on September 9, 2024, whilst riding his orange mountain bike down Nursery Road in North Anston, Rotherham.

It is reported the car mounted the pavement close to the mini-roundabout connecting Nursery Road with Lidgett Lane and New Road, before knocking the boy off the bike.

Two men are said to have tried to steal the teenager’s bike. The boy managed to run down an alleyway connecting Nursery Road and Troon Walk.

The men reportedly followed him down the alley, assaulted him and took the bike before driving away.

South Yorkshire Police are conducting enquiries into the theft and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV, to come forward.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or through the force online portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Quote investigation number 14/162151/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.