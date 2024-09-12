Rotherham teenager rammed off his bike by Land Rover and assaulted by two men in bike theft

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Sep 2024, 08:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Rotherham have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was rammed off his bike and assaulted by two men.

The 16-year-old was reportedly hit by a Land Rover Discovery at around 4.40pm on September 9, 2024, whilst riding his orange mountain bike down Nursery Road in North Anston, Rotherham.

It is reported the car mounted the pavement close to the mini-roundabout connecting Nursery Road with Lidgett Lane and New Road, before knocking the boy off the bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information after a boy was knocked off his bike during a theft in Rotherham. The boy was hit by a Land Rover Discovery on Nursery Road in North Anston.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after a boy was knocked off his bike during a theft in Rotherham. The boy was hit by a Land Rover Discovery on Nursery Road in North Anston. | Google

Two men are said to have tried to steal the teenager’s bike. The boy managed to run down an alleyway connecting Nursery Road and Troon Walk.

The men reportedly followed him down the alley, assaulted him and took the bike before driving away.

South Yorkshire Police are conducting enquiries into the theft and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV, to come forward.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or through the force online portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Quote investigation number 14/162151/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceNorth AnstonTeenagerPoliceRotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice