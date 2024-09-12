A new shop showcasing the best produce from around Sheffield has opened in the city centre.

Mesters’ Market sells everything from Henderson’s Relish-flavoured sausages to ‘Michelin quality’ ice cream.

Its owner Ian Proctor says many of the items stocked there are not available to buy anywhere else in the city centre and, despite their quality, are often relatively unknown by Sheffielders.

Ian Proctor at the newly opened Mesters' Market in Sheffield city centre, which showcases the best produce made within the city limits | National World

Mesters’ Market, in Leah’s Yard, just off Cambridge Street, sells not just food and drink but candles, soaps and more, all made in the city centre.

The best sellers to date have been the bhajis made by The Bhaji Shop, more than 600 of which have been shifted in the first two weeks. They are for sale alongside a range of other pastries and confectionery delights, from brownies to croissants and sausage rolls.

Ice cream

The range of unusual flavours from the Park Hill-based Fennell's ice cream which are stocked at the new Mesters' Market shop, at Leah's Yard, Sheffield city centre | National World

One of the most unique items stocked there is Fennell’s ice cream, made by a new company based in Park Hill, with brilliantly creative flavours including olive oil and banana miso caramel.

Although it’s not cheap, at £3.50 for a small 130ml tub, Ian says those who have tried it have described it as being like ‘Michelin-starred’ ice cream.

Moss Valley Fine Meat's 'amazing' sausages at Mesters' Market | National World

Mesters’ Market is also, says Ian, the first Sheffield city centre shop to sell produce by Moss Valley Fine Meats, an award-winning pork farmer nestled in the countryside near Norton.

Its ‘amazing’ sausages come in a range of flavours including Henderson’s Relish, sweet chilli, and chorizo.

Historic sweet maker

Another product Ian highlights are the traditional sweets made in Meersbrook by Charles Butler, a business dating back to 1848, making it older than Henderson’s Relish.

Its classic confectionery range includes liquorice and blackcurrant, mint rock, fruit drops, chocolate gingers, coconut ice, and aniseed marbles.

The range of Sheffield-made creams, serums and soaps at Mesters' Market | National World

Alongside those goods, you’ll find the shelves at Mesters’ Market bursting with produce including chutneys, spices, coffees, teas and much more.

The only thing made outside of Sheffield which is stocked there, Ian says, is the cheese - though even that is supplied by the Sheffield firm Cheese & Friends, and includes Sheffield Forge Cheese, made with Henderson’s Relish.

Sheffield Forge Cheese, made with Henderson's Relish, is among the produce stocked at Mesters' Market | National World

Ian and his partner Mary also run Knab Farm Shop, near Millhouses, selling a similar range of produce, and they set up the Sheffield Hamper Company, which ships a selection of the best Sheffield goods to locations around the UK.

You can pick up a specially designed hamper at Mesters’ Market to fill with your choice of products representing the best of Sheffield.