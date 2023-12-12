They included two separate occasions where she stole a vacuum cleaner from B&M.

A Rotherham shoplifter stole over £2,000 in goods over the course of eight months.

Natasha Jade Talbot, 27, of no fixed abode, was handed an 18-week suspended sentence in March 2023 after she was convicted of 20 counts of theft.

However, she was brought before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on December 6 after committing another unspecified offence, where she was sentenced for the 20 shoplifting offences with another suspended sentence.

The charges included stealing a vacuum cleaner on two separate occasions from B&M - one on September 10, 2022, and again on October 21, 2022.

On March 29, 2023, the 27-year-old stole £51.92 of laundry products from Home Bargains, then returned the next day to steal £11.98 in plants.

Over the course of three days, Talbot attempted to steal a total of £821.35 of wine and chocolate from the same Co-op on Crescent Way. This included stealing £352.80 worth on January 19, 2023, then returning the next to steal £267.55, then returning again the next day 26 bottles of wine worth £200.

Then, over the course of two weeks between March 29 and April 15, 2023, Talbot was caught over 12 more shoplifting offences from the same two Home Bargains and Tesco stores, often several consecutive days in a row.

This included £747.75 in goods from Tesco made most of food, chocolate and laundry items, and £302.50 from Home Bargains, made up largely of laundry items and plants.

In total, over the course of eight months, Talbot stole approximately £2211.52 in goods across 20 charges of theft.