They were also given three points on their licence, after admitting the offence

Parking on zig zags outside a school in Sheffield has ended up costing one driver more than £300.

They were prosecuted as part of the ongoing crackdown by police in the the north west of Sheffield on dangerous parking.

Inspector Kevin Smith, who is leading that crackdown, shared the outcome of the case after it ended up at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 5.

The motorist was fined £146 and ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £58 victim surcharge - totalling £314. They were also given three penalty points on their licence, after admitting the offence.

Sharing the outcome on Twitter, Inspector Smith said 'parking on zig zags outside schools is dangerous - this driver chose to ignore that'.

Operation Park Safe was launched in 2022 in the north west of Sheffield, with members of the public asked to share evidence of bad parking which put other drivers, pedestrians or cyclists at risk.

Examples of parking in a 'dangerous position' include stopping beside double white lines on a blind bend, obstructing pedestrians by parking on the pavement or stopping on the corner of a road and blocking the visibility of traffic. They also include stopping on the yellow zig zags outside schools, which are there to keep children safe.

In October this year, The Star reported how another driver ended up having to pay £578 after being caught parking on zig zag lines on Ecclesall Road, near a busy pedestrian crossing.