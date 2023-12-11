A mother and son have died in a crash in Derbyshire - as police hunt a BMW driver who fled the scene.

A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, who was 22-years-old, later died at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.

A vehicle collided with their car, a Fiat 500, on the B5057 Chesterfield Road between Chesterfield and Matlock, on Saturday, December 9 at around 10.20am.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. The driver of the vehicle, a black BMW, made off from the scene and remains outstanding, officers are carrying out investigations to trace him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, using the methods below and quoting reference number 23*756758.

