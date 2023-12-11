News you can trust since 1887
Mother and son killed in crash in Derbyshire - as police hunt BMW driver who fled the scene

A mother and son have died in a crash in Derbyshire - as police hunt a BMW driver who fled the scene.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 11th Dec 2023, 07:56 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 07:56 GMT
A 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, who was 22-years-old, later died at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.

A vehicle collided with their car, a Fiat 500, on the B5057 Chesterfield Road between Chesterfield and Matlock, on Saturday, December 9 at around 10.20am.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. The driver of the vehicle, a black BMW, made off from the scene and remains outstanding, officers are carrying out investigations to trace him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, using the methods below and quoting reference number 23*756758.

Website – use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

