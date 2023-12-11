"As a date for completion has not been finalised, there are currently no staff employed."

Construction of a multi-million pound hotel near Sheffield has stopped and staff are looking for new jobs.

The Courtyard by Marriott at Catcliffe is deserted with no sign of life.

Cladding covers half of the front of the six-storey Marriott hotel and there is scaffolding at one end.

The 150-bedroom venue off Poplar Way was announced in 2021 and hailed as the ‘first Marriott-branded hotel in the Sheffield area’.

Recruitment for 38 jobs was announced in March this year and it was due to open in spring.

RBH Hospitality Management has confirmed the Marriott hotel at Catcliffe now employs “no staff.”

But today staff are looking for work, with some announcing their search on Linkedin.

A spokesperson said: ”Completion of the Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield is currently on hold due to delays in construction. This delay has impacted operational decisions. As a date for completion has not been finalised, there are currently no staff employed for the hotel."

The building stands on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley housing development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.

It is expected to serve growing business demand in the area and was set to feature a brasserie restaurant, fitness centre and meeting rooms.

Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, secured planning permission in 2021. RTS Construction of Lutterworth, Leicestershire, is the main builder.

RTS was contacted for comment.

A Marriott spokeswoman said: “All communications for the project need to go through RBH, the hotel management company working with the owners.”

In August 2022 Neil Searle, managing director of Stapleford Ventures, said: “We are excited to bring the first Marriott-branded hotel to the Sheffield area and to be working alongside RBH who we know will bring a depth of experience to the project.

“Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield will be a great addition to the area, offering the perfect destination for business travellers in light of its proximity to the business park, as well as for leisure visitors. Plans are well underway and we look forward to opening this fantastic property in partnership with RBH and Marriott in 2023.”