Rotherham shooting: Two men arrested as police say woman, 55, injured in attack was 'not intended target'
Officers were scrambled to High Street in Wath-upon-Dearne just before 10pm on Friday (June 28, 2024) where shots were fired and a woman suffered serious injuries.
South Yorkshire Police has now shared they do not believe the victim was the “intended target” of the attack.
Two men, aged 20 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm. They have been bailed under investigation.
Ambulance teams rushed the woman to hospital. Her injuries were described as serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
South Yorkshire Police have said evidence consistent with a shooting was found at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information which could be useful to the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1,129 of June 28, 2024.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.