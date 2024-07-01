Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Sheffield’s Oughtibridge area.

The 19-year-old suffered severe stab wounds to his abdomen in an incident on White Hart Lane at around 9.05pm last night (June 30).

A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on White Hart Lane in Oughtibridge, Sheffield. | UGC, Google Maps

Officers say he is now in hospital fighting for his life.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed these two crime scenes are related, and is it believed an attempted robbery took place on Knowles Avenue earlier in on Sunday, which officers believe may be linked to the attack in Oughtibridge.

A scene is currently in place on White Hart Lane, with another on Knowles Avenue, while officers carry out forensic examinations.

Officer have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of affray and he remains in police custody.

SYP is now asking anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 912 of June 30, 2024, when you get in touch.