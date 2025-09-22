Police were sent to the scene after shots were fired at two homes in Rotherham during the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 3am on Sunday (September 21), South Yorkshire Police say a man is believed to have fired a gun at two properties on Hope Avenue before running away on foot

Both homes were occupied at the time, but nobody was injured.

The victim initially assumed the noise was fireworks, but later noticed damage more likely to have been caused by gunfire.

At this point, they reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police.

Officers were called at 7.39pm and attended the scene, where they found evidence confirming a shooting had taken place.

Police have remained at the scene while enquiries continue, with neighbourhood officers carrying out reassurance patrols in the surrounding area.

Chief Inspector Kevin Bradley, from Rotherham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, condemned the attack.

He said:“Gun crime has no place in our communities and we will continue to work at pace to find those responsible. A patrol plan is in place in the area today and in the coming days to provide visibility and reassurance to residents who will rightly be concerned by these events.

“It is only through chance that no-one was injured as a result of this reckless incident, which took place whilst residents were asleep in their beds. We are determined to find the individual responsible and bring them to justice.

“However, we need the help of the community to tackle gun crime, and if you have any information that could aid our investigation, I am asking you to please get in touch.”

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 or reporting online, quoting reference number 795 of 21 September 2025.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.