Police have made dozens of arrests in an operation to crack down on knife crime across South Yorkshire.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police say under the action carried out last week, called Operation Sceptre, 57 people were arrested as officers completed 35 weapon sweeps, executed 12 warrants and conducted 86 stop and searches. In total, 182 knives were recovered.

South Yorkshire Police have made dozens of arrests in an operation to crackdown on knife crime. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

It was part of a national operation to reduce, detect and prevent knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, who is in charge of dealing with knife crime in South Yorkshire, said: "This week gives us an opportunity to show you the day-to-day work we carry out as part of our determination to reduce knife crime across South Yorkshire.

"We know the devastating consequences knife crime can have on our local communities and taking part in Sceptre allows us to show you what we are doing to seize these awful weapons."

Test purchase operations, designed to make sure shops comply with the law when selling knives to members of the public. where carried out at over a dozen venues.

Police also carried out engagement and education visits at 21 schools - speaking to over 5,000 pupils around the dangers and consequences of carrying knives. This was in addition to over 50 community engagement events conducted by our local neighbourhood teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Supt Cowley added: "We know education is a key tool in preventing young people from carrying knives. It is our responsibility to work with our partners to engage with children from a young age to show the repercussions of carry knives or decide to use a knife to threaten or harm someone."

Activities took place across the whole county. In Barnsley, officers executed a number of warrants resulting in four weapons being seized and two people arrested on suspicion possession with intent to supply cannabis.

While on patrol in Sheffield city centre, officers recorded 27 breaches of a Public Spaces Protection Order and conducted 14 stop and searches.

A knife arch operation was also conducted in Rotherham town centre, with officers taking the opportunity to engage with local residents. Officers in Rotherham also took part in an intelligence-led operation targeting known habitual knife carriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Doncaster, officers carried out a high visibility stop and search operation in knife crime hotspots has been underway. Throughout the week, we conducted both plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols in key hotspot areas that have been identified as hotspots for most serious violence and knife crime.

Det Supt Cowley said: "We will continue working hard on a daily basis to reduce the number of knives on our streets. Your support can have a big impact on our ability to do so.

"If you suspect someone is involved in knife crime, please report it either directly to us or anonymously through Crimestoppers."