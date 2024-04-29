Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the robbery of a mobile phone from an 11-year-old girl in Rotherham.

It is reported that at 5pm on Friday, April 5, the girl was walking along Blackburn Road and Meadow Bank Road, talking on the phone with a friend when an unknown man “snatched” the mobile from her hand.

The girl’s phone case contained her bank card which was used for several transactions after the robbery.

CCTV images of a man in a grey top and black tracksuit trousers. It is reported an unknown man snatched a mobile phone from an 11-year-old girl in Rotherham.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man they believe could help with enquiries.

He is described as aged between 18 and 25, of a medium build, and of Asian or Eastern European ethnic appearance. He also had a dark moustache.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 730 of April 5, 2024.

Information can also be reported online at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/