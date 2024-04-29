Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield couple have been jailed for a total of nine years after thousands of pounds worth of class A and B drugs were found at their home during a police raid.

Officers executed a raid at the property of Shakeen Christian and Sophie Massey on Dagnam Crescent, Manor Top, Sheffield, on February 8, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.

The SYP spokesperson continued continued: “During the warrant, officers found almost 1kg of heroin, worth an estimated street value of £100,000, 156 grams of cocaine with a street value between £6,000 and £15,600 and 1kg of cannabis, worth up to £5,000.

“Following the finds 28-year-old Christian and Massey, aged 29, were arrested.

“The heroin recovered during the warrant had been cut with various synthetic opioids, which are stronger than heroin and are even more dangerous when taken by users who believe they are taking heroin.

“When users don’t know what is mixed with the drugs, they are taking there is a greater risk of overdose.”

Drug paraphernalia including weighing scales, snap bags, and a heat sealer, as well as mobile phones, and more than £600 cash were also taken from the property.

Christian and Massey pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, and cannabis.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, April 26, 2024, Christian was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, while Massey was given three years.

The drugs and paraphernalia were destroyed, and the cash was forfeited.

Speaking after the couple were jailed, Detective Sergeant James Dyson said:“I am extremely pleased with the outcome of our warrant which turned up a significant amount of dangerous drugs and has led to the successful prosecution of these offenders.