Woman put through terrifying knifepoint robbery ordeal after evening out in Sheffield
A woman went through a terrifying knifepoint robbery ordeal, as she made her way home from an evening out with friends in Sheffield.
Now, the man who threatened and robbed her has been sent to prison after South Yorkshire Police used CCTV to track him down and arrested him following the incident.
Sheffield Crown Court heard how on September 25, 2023, the woman had been walking home from Barnsley Interchange after an evening with friends in Sheffield.
As she was walking along Pitt Street, she was subjected to a knifepoint robbery by two men, who stole her handbag and its contents. One of the men was later identified as Russell Marsden, aged 28, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield. CCTV enquiries and using the victim’s tracker on her stolen property, led officers to arresting Marsden on St Georges Road a short time later.
Marsden was released on police bail while officers worked to gather evidence, but a few months later, Marsden committed a further robbery at the Interchange.
Marsden asked a man he had met the previous day to lend him his mobile phone. The victim refused and Marsden punched him in the face, before stealing the mobile phone and leaving.
Marsden appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last week (Thursday April 25) and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Officer in charge of the case, Det Cons Peter Naivalurua said: “I am pleased that the judge reflected the nasty nature of Marsden and his prolific offending in his sentence.
“Marsden is a risk to the public and I am pleased he will now serve custodial time behind bars.
“His victims in both cases have showed great support alongside us to ensure justice.”