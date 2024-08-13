Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"I got in with the wrong crowd. I don't know why I did it.”

That was the excuse of a teenager who threw rocks at police officers during scenes of despicable violence in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4.

Drew Jarvis, of no fixed abode, has today (Tuesday, August 13) been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to violent disorder following the unrest witnessed outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers just over a week ago.

Jarvis was caught on footage hurling missiles at officers during the serous disorder, with the 19-year-old also seen picking up fence panels and throwing them at the hotel.

Drew Jarvis: 'I don't know why I did it'.

Since the disorder in Manvers, officers and detectives have been working at pace to collate evidence from hours of footage and carry out arrests of suspects.

After Jarvis handed himself in at a police station, officers were able to link him to footage which identified him as a perpetrator of the violence scene in Manvers.

Jarvis was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court and has been given a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order on top of his prison sentence.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for the disorder, said: "Jarvis' behaviour amounted to nothing but mindless thuggery.

Drew Jarvis.

"He failed to show any remorse for his actions and instead blamed his violence on being drunk at the time.

"Our officers were subjected to a brutality no one should face in their working lives when all they were trying to do was keep people safe from the likes of Jarvis.

"I am pleased that Jarvis has been handed a custodial sentence and I hope this continues to send out a clear message to those involved in the disorder in Manvers earlier this month.

"We are coming for you, and if you were involved and haven't heard from us already, please hand yourself in at a police station before you get an unwelcome knock at your door from one of our officers."