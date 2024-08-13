Rotherham riot: Teenager says 'I don't know why I did it' after hurling rocks at officers during hotel disorder
That was the excuse of a teenager who threw rocks at police officers during scenes of despicable violence in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4.
Drew Jarvis, of no fixed abode, has today (Tuesday, August 13) been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to violent disorder following the unrest witnessed outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers just over a week ago.
Jarvis was caught on footage hurling missiles at officers during the serous disorder, with the 19-year-old also seen picking up fence panels and throwing them at the hotel.
Since the disorder in Manvers, officers and detectives have been working at pace to collate evidence from hours of footage and carry out arrests of suspects.
After Jarvis handed himself in at a police station, officers were able to link him to footage which identified him as a perpetrator of the violence scene in Manvers.
Jarvis was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court and has been given a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order on top of his prison sentence.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for the disorder, said: "Jarvis' behaviour amounted to nothing but mindless thuggery.
"He failed to show any remorse for his actions and instead blamed his violence on being drunk at the time.
"Our officers were subjected to a brutality no one should face in their working lives when all they were trying to do was keep people safe from the likes of Jarvis.